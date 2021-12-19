Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.62. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

