Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. BlackRock makes up about 0.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BLK stock opened at $913.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $899.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

