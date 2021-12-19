Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

