Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys Shares of 5,061 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $225.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

