Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys Shares of 5,940 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $651.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $624.50 and its 200 day moving average is $565.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

