Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes $758,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

