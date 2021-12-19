Strs Ohio Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Strs Ohio raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

