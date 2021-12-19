Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,553 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

