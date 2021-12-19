Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 443,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 1,870,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 745,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSE SU traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $23.18. 5,647,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,609,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

