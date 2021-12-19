Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

