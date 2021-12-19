SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.84

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.84 and traded as low as C$8.14. SunOpta shares last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 2,397,806 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$917.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.84.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$249.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.1295244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

