Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $230.00 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $283.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.70.
About Taiyo Yuden
