Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $230.00 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $283.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.70.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

