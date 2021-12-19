Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.20. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 1,005 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

