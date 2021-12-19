Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Financial Review

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tarena International and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarena International and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $290.86 million 0.08 -$117.49 million ($1.06) -0.41 Vitru $100.80 million 3.04 $10.11 million $0.28 46.43

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarena International. Tarena International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International -16.20% N/A -20.53% Vitru 6.30% 3.86% 2.23%

Summary

Vitru beats Tarena International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

