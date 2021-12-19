TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $294.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.83 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

