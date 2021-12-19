TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nucor by 13.7% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 8,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

