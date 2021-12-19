TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

