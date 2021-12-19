TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 39,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE ADX opened at $18.82 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.83 dividend. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 60.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.