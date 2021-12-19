Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $32.63

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Tellor has a market cap of $74.93 million and $10.47 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00069327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,381,219 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,033 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

