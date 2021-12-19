TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.29

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

