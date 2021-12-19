Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $180.96

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.96 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 176.20 ($2.33). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.40 ($2.36), with a volume of 1,136,978 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 438.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.