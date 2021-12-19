Terril Brothers Inc. Has $17.25 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Shares of QCOM opened at $176.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

