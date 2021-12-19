Terril Brothers Inc. Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Mosaic comprises about 1.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

