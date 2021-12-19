Terril Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $262.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

