Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether has a market cap of $76.31 billion and approximately $47.95 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.58 or 0.08284962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.01 or 0.99970092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.55 or 0.01127765 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,361,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 76,289,909,012 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

