Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,996.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,852.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,665.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.