Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY opened at $72.11 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.