Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.52 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $55,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 59.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,231,000 after purchasing an additional 324,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.