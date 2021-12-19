TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $50,624.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFSL opened at $17.58 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 389.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

