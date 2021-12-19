The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

