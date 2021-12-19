The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,510.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $882,010.39 and approximately $20,510.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.08334220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 1.00039140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002655 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Corgi of PolkaBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Corgi of PolkaBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Corgi of PolkaBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

