The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

GAP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 12,624,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GAP by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GAP by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in GAP by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GAP by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

