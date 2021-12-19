The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stake Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,184 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.25 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

