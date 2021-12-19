The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.40 and a 200-day moving average of $345.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

