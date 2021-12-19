The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.