The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in November

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNWWF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. North West has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.