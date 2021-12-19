The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 6,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

