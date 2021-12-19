The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in November

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. 6,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

