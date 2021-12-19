The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,747 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $62,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.