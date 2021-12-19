TheStreet Lowers Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE CWEN.A opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.