Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 448,547 shares.The stock last traded at $115.55 and had previously closed at $117.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.