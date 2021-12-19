Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.