Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Thryv has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $41.86.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thryv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Thryv by 1,638.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
