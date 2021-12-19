Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Thryv has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thryv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Thryv by 1,638.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

