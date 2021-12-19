Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
