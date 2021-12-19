Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in November

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. It operates through the Outdoor and Bags, and Specialty segments. The Outdoor and Bags segment offers sport and cargo carriers such as bike carriers, cargo carriers, roof racks, and water, winter, and other carriers; bags for electronic devices such as camera bags, laptop bags and mobile handheld device cases, and others; and other outdoor and bags such as RV products, Active with Kids, and sport and travel bags.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.