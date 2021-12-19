TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TILT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 885,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,713. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

