Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TCYMF stock remained flat at $$1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Tingyi has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

