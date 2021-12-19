Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.87 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $38.07 or 0.00081288 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $41.87 million and $6.94 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

