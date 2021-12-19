Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.85 per share, with a total value of C$219,247.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$388,552,962.77. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,515.

TSE TOU traded down C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.47. 2,511,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,906. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

