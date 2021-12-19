TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.40). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 153,856 shares of company stock worth $365,819. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCON traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 463,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,500. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

