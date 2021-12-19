Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.25. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 32,280 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

