TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.89. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$18.15 and a twelve month high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

